Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $1,017,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $35,971,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $1,017,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,971,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,178 shares of company stock worth $5,529,372 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

