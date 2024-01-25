D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $139.21 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

