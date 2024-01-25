D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $139.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.50.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 67.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 5.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
