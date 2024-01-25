D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $141.11. 483,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,917. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

