D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.7 %

DHI stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 67.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

