D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.50.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $48,142,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

