D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $76.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 173.45% from the stock’s previous close.

QBTS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 454,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,064. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $116.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.32.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 162,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

