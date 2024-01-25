Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Up 1,461.9% in January

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 1,461.9% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 128,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.