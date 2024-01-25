Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 1,812.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS DFCO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

