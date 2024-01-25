Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPBSF remained flat at C$48.25 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.54. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 12-month low of C$44.98 and a 12-month high of C$67.90.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

