Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Danaher by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $228.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.23.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.07.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.