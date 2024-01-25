Daren John Morris Purchases 7,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £7,420 ($9,428.21).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Big Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Daren John Morris acquired 3,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,190 ($6,594.66).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daren John Morris acquired 200,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £384,000 ($487,928.84).

On Friday, December 1st, Daren John Morris acquired 32,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £62,075 ($78,875.48).

On Wednesday, November 8th, Daren John Morris acquired 2,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £3,560 ($4,523.51).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Daren John Morris bought 100,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($231,257.94).

Big Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.59) on Thursday. Big Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 300 ($3.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £363.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 345 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIG

Big Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.