Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 992,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $51,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

