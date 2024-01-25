Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading 33.3% Higher

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 895,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 232,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

