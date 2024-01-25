Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $410.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

