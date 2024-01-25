Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $850.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.77.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $750.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $768.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.61.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

