Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.4% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $389.18. The company had a trading volume of 486,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,703. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

