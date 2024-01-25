Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.5 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

