Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 43,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

