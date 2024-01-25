DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $13.97 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $13.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $12.37 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $150.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $154.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,007,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after buying an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $121,096,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

