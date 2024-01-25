Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Digihost Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year.

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGHI opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Digihost Technology has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology ( NASDAQ:DGHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative net margin of 104.74% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGHI. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Digihost Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digihost Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Digihost Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digihost Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digihost Technology by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

