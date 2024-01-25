Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.93.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $137.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.70.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.