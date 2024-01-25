Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 6,797 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 141.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 130.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.