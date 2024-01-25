Diligent Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,609 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Macerich by 10,681.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 176.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Macerich

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.