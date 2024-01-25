Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

