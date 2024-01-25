Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

NYSE STLA opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

