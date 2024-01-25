Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,493,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHO opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

