Diligent Investors LLC Has $323,000 Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,012 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,084,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,267,000 after purchasing an additional 98,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,153,000 after purchasing an additional 406,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,039,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,992,000 after purchasing an additional 41,739 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,185.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPBI

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.