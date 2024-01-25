Diligent Investors LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.28 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

