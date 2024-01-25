Diligent Investors LLC Has $627,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

WPC stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

