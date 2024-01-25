Diligent Investors LLC Invests $400,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

OKE opened at $68.85 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.