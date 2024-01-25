Diligent Investors LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

FPI stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $562.14 million, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.