Diligent Investors LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Macerich by 72.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 642.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100,131 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Macerich by 33.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Macerich by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 151.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 192,057 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Macerich Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.87%.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.