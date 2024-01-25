Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.56% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 480,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 262,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 180.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XSEP opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Featured Stories

