Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance
TJUL opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44.
