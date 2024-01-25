Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Western Union by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,926,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,633,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth $165,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Western Union stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

