Diligent Investors LLC Sells 235 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,128,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,695,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,172,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after buying an additional 409,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $166.90 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.74 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.47 and a 200-day moving average of $194.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $21.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

