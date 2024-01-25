Diligent Investors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,376,000 after purchasing an additional 305,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

TSN opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

