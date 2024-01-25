Diligent Investors LLC Takes $400,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 178,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

