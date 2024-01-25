Diligent Investors LLC Takes $455,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 195,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.9 %

OHI stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Get Our Latest Report on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.