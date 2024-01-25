Diligent Investors LLC Trims Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 483,760 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

