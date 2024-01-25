Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 33,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

