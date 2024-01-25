Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 1,939.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 126,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 78,889 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.63. 10,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,905. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

