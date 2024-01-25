Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 9.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 89,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,839. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

