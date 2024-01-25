Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 62.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 17.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,204,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,121,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,348,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

