Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.5% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 460,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 176,794 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period.

DFAU traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.79. 166,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $33.97.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

