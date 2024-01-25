Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 206,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 117,070 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,389 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 273.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 179,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,981. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

