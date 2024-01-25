Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 10.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,386,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,699,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 125,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,533. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

