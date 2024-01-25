Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $35.23

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.23, but opened at $36.70. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 7,147,242 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 81,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

