DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) versus ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Financial Analysis

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios N/A N/A N/A C$2.27 19.59 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.27 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.73

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

14.1% of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios 0 0 0 0 N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations. It also engages in the operation and maintenance activities, and development of real estate infrastructures; design, development, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects, real estates, and facilities; and promotion and development of transport and public facilities, as well as management of different public-private collaboration models. In addition, the company offers services for people, such as care for elderly citizens and dependent people. Further, it provides services for building, such as maintenance, energy efficiency, cleaning, security, and logistics and auxiliary services. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. was founded in 1997 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

